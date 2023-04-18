AtonRa Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. 652,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,533. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

