AtonRa Partners Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. 482,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,219. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

