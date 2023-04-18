AtonRa Partners Sells 6,301 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up about 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in First Solar were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.90. 799,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,486. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -521.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.33. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

