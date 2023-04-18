AtonRa Partners Sells 4,910 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. 410,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,767. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

