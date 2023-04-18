AtonRa Partners Sells 3,094 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,507 shares of company stock valued at $24,702,198 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 831,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.