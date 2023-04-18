AtonRa Partners Sells 13,426 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of LSPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 233,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

