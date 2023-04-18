AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE XYL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. 415,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,527. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

