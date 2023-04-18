AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 89,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

