AtonRa Partners Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,352,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

