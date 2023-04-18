AtonRa Partners Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Moderna were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 330,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,247. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.