Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

