Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.15.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average is $159.23. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,410,197.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,702,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $432,184.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,200 shares in the company, valued at $73,702,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,513,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

