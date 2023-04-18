ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $1.85 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.31.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

