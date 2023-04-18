AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.58 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.