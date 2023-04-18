Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.00

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 5035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 185.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

