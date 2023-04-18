Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

ASB stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

