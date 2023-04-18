ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $639.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.59. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

