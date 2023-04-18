Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.69. The stock had a trading volume of 471,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,407. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.



