Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.01. 102,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,482. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.