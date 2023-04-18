Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.27. 101,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,839. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

