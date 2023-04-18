Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total value of $10,208,896.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total value of $10,208,896.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,988 shares of company stock worth $69,668,242. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $227.50. 31,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,029. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

