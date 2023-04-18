Arrow Financial Corp Sells 49 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.