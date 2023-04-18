Arrow Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

