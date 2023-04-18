Arrow Financial Corp Sells 274 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

