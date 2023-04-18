Arrow Financial Corp Has $713,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.