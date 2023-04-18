Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IBMP opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

