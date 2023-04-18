Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

