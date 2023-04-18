Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Trading 3.9% Higher

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.23 and last traded at $86.16. 631,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,011,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ares Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,631,580 shares in the company, valued at $88,492,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,239,116 shares of company stock worth $33,834,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

