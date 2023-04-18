Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

ARCC stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

