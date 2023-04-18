Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 401,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 767,989 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.
Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 349,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Rayliant Investment Research purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
