Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 404,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,729. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Archrock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 113,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

