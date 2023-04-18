Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

