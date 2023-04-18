ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.49. 425,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

