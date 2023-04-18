Appleton Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of PHO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 21,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,903. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

