Appleton Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Appleton Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,765. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

