Appleton Group LLC Invests $342,000 in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NICGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Nicolet Bankshares accounts for about 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 13,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,678. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $879.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NICGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

