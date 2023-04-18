Appleton Group LLC Invests $342,000 in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Nicolet Bankshares accounts for about 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 13,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,678. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $879.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

