Appleton Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 566,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,820. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

