Appleton Group LLC Invests $2.81 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,905. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

