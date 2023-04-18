Appleton Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 411,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

