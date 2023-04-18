Appleton Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,351 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Garmin accounts for 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,323. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

