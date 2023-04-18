APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

APA stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

