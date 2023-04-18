Analyzing YS Biopharma (YS) & Its Rivals

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 593 883 15 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 250.64%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.13 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.27 million -9.29

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

