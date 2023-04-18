Analyzing Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) and Its Rivals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) is one of 990 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virpax Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.70% -80.59% Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,392.23% -234.61% -35.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4241 15133 41618 720 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 428.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.50%. Given Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virpax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -$21.65 million -0.41 Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.21 billion $242.27 million -3.52

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Virpax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virpax Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and VRP324, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

