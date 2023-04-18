Analyzing Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 1.61 -$105.39 million ($0.35) -18.80 OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 17.53 $387.15 million $4.21 37.31

Profitability

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OBIC Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Thoughtworks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -8.11% -9.65% -4.82% OBIC Co.,Ltd. 50.24% 16.25% 14.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thoughtworks and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 52.93%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Thoughtworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

