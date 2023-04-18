Analyzing Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) & OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and Medpace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 7.20 -$22.33 million N/A N/A Medpace $1.46 billion 4.12 $245.37 million $7.32 26.71

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40% Medpace 16.81% 60.42% 18.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares OmniAb and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OmniAb and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 8 0 3.00 Medpace 0 3 0 0 2.00

OmniAb currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 178.53%. Medpace has a consensus target price of $235.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Medpace.

Risk & Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medpace beats OmniAb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.