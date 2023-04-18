Analyzing AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31% Boeing -7.41% N/A -4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boeing 0 6 11 0 2.65

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AERWINS Technologies and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $223.59, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Boeing.

Volatility and Risk

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Boeing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Boeing $66.61 billion 1.84 -$4.94 billion ($8.29) -24.73

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Boeing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems, global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages over

