Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently:
- 4/17/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $94.20 price target on the stock.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 2,530,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
