Analysts Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Target Price at GBX 125

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.55).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JUST shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.67) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Just Group

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,122,403.42). In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total value of £520,798.32 ($644,472.61). Also, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,122,403.42). Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Just Group Price Performance

Just Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 87.30 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £907.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.50. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

