Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target at $197.50

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken upgraded Demant A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

