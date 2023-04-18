Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

